Shackletown Museum, Athy, Awarded Heritage Council Accreditation Today.

: 03/02/2021 - 15:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Shackleton Museum, Athy, is among 11 museums to receive specialist accreditation today.

The Museum Standards Programme for Ireland accreditation is awarded by the Heritage Council.

Certificates were presented at a special online ceremony today.
 
The Shackleton Museum Athy achieved a Maintenance of Full Accreditation certificate in 2020 for excellence in caring for its collections; as well as its museum management, visitor services, and education and exhibitions programmes.
 
The 11 museums receiving accreditation today are:

    The Glebe House and Gallery, OPW, Co Donegal – Full accreditation.
    The IFI Irish Film Archive, Dublin – Full accreditation.
    Kilmainham Gaol Museum, OPW, Dublin – Full accreditation.
    The Little Museum of Dublin - Full accreditation.
    Fota House, The Irish Heritage Trust, Co Cork – Maintenance of full accreditation.
    The Hunt Museum, Limerick city – Maintenance of full accreditation.
    Shackleton Museum, Co Kildare – Maintenance of full accreditation.
    Waterford Treasures: Bishop’s Palace and Medieval Museum – Maintenance of full accreditation.
    Carlow County Museum – Interim accreditation.
    Cork Public Museum – Interim accreditation.

 

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.

