3,068 Applicants Awaiting Driver Theory Test At Naas Test Centre.

: 03/02/2021 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
appendixdrivingtheory.png

3,068 applicants to the Naas testing centre are awaiting appointmets for driver theory tests.

That's the 4th highest such figure in Ireland, after Dublin North, Cork and Dublin South.

It has prompted calls for the moving of the tests to an online format.

Kildare Labour Cllr Angela Feeney, says "The longer we go without clearing this backlog, the harder it will be long term. The majority of these people are young and given public transport capacity limits cannot be left to twist in the wind. We now need urgent intervention through remote testing from the Minister and the RSA"

According to Declan Naughton, Director of of Driver Testing and Licensing in the RSA,

"The driver theory test does not operate a waiting list in the conventional sense; it offers appointment slots which are then taken up by eligible customers. The driver theory test Service has 54,313 candidates currently booked with a confirmed appointment for a theory test between 6 March 2021 and 31 November 2021...The RSA will be working with the service to increase capacity in the coming months to make additional appointment slots available for those whose tests were cancelled during Covid19 Level 5 restrictions."

 

Image courtesy Cllr. Angela Feeney

 

