Listen: Senior Ministers Contradict One Another Over Messaging On Travel Restrictions.

: 03/02/2021 - 15:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_airport_sign_rollingnews.jpg

The government's messaging on travel restrictions has come under more criticism as two Ministers seemed to contradict each other.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said people coming back from foreign countries need to self-isolate in their rooms.

But Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said they could move around the home and interact with housemates.

The issue became a row in the Dáil with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald clashing over the implementation of mandatory quarantine:

newstalk1443583.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Dublin Airport/RollingNews

