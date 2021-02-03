Listen: Scant Change In Nos. Travelling Through Dublin Airport, A Week On From The Introduction Of Fines.

New statistics show the number of people flying through Dublin airport barely changed the week after fines were introduced.

Dublin Airport has said there were an average of 4,049 passengers a day in the week to Sunday January 24.

The week after, when gardai fined 280 people for non-essential international travel, there were 3,996 a day, almost the same amount.

Travel during both weeks was down by 94 per cent compared to normal traffic levels.

Travel Extra editor, Straffan's Eoghan Corry, says the figures show public outrage about the number of people going on holidays is misplaced.

Stock image: Pexels