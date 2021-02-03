NIAC Recommends Any Currently Authorised Covid 19 Vaccine Can Be Given To Adults Of All Ages.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee's recommending that any currently authorised Covid 19 vaccine can be given to adults of all ages, including those aged 70 and older.

It says the vaccination of people in that age group should not be delayed.

NIAC was considering the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It also says where practicable and timely those aged 70 and older should be given an mRNA vaccine.

Currently the mRNA vaccines approved for use in Ireland are Pfizer and Moderna.

The recommendations, in full, are available here

Stock image: Pexels