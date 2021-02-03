K Country

Incident On The Line Prompts Suspension Of Train Services Between Heuston & Sallins.

: 03/02/2021 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
All train services between Heuston Station and Sallins have been suspended.

Irish Rail, in a series of tweets, says it is because of "an incident on the line."

Emergency services are at the scene.

Irish Rail says it will issue up-dates on services later.

