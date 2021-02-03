94 Deaths & 1,013 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

There has been a further 94 Covid-19 deaths and 1,013 new cases.of whom 60 are in Co. Kildare.

1,334 patients with the disease are currently in hospital and 203 in ICUs.

The 14 incidence rate is now 424 cases per 100,000 people.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 02Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 02Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 02Feb2021) Ireland 1,013 1,121 424.1 20,197 Monaghan 20 24 894.3 549 Louth 48 41 647.9 835 Waterford 44 43 642.1 746 Carlow 15 18 586.7 334 Wexford 43 49 555.7 832 Dublin 337 419 524.4 7065 Offaly 25 17 463.1 361 Mayo 20 30 456.7 596 Meath 46 41 436.3 851 Donegal 27 32 395.7 630 Galway 96 72 389.8 1006 Limerick 15 38 379.7 740 Kildare 60 45 366.3 815 Longford 8 6 359.7 147 Cavan 11 13 354.4 270 Cork 65 93 338.8 1839 Sligo 17 14 328.1 215 Tipperary 16 27 310.9 496 Laois 6 16 308.2 261 Wicklow 30 22 307.5 438 Westmeath 19 12 276 245 Clare 10 12 235.7 280 Kilkenny 12 10 200.5 199 Leitrim <5 4 190.4 61 Kerry 18 15 188.2 278 Roscommon <5 6 167.3 108

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.