94 Deaths & 1,013 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

There has been a further 94 Covid-19 deaths and 1,013 new cases.of whom 60 are in Co. Kildare.
1,334 patients with the disease are currently in hospital and 203 in ICUs.
The 14 incidence rate is now 424 cases per 100,000 people.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 02Feb2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 02Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 02Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
1,013
|
1,121
|
424.1
|
20,197
|
Monaghan
|
20
|
24
|
894.3
|
549
|
Louth
|
48
|
41
|
647.9
|
835
|
Waterford
|
44
|
43
|
642.1
|
746
|
Carlow
|
15
|
18
|
586.7
|
334
|
Wexford
|
43
|
49
|
555.7
|
832
|
Dublin
|
337
|
419
|
524.4
|
7065
|
Offaly
|
25
|
17
|
463.1
|
361
|
Mayo
|
20
|
30
|
456.7
|
596
|
Meath
|
46
|
41
|
436.3
|
851
|
Donegal
|
27
|
32
|
395.7
|
630
|
Galway
|
96
|
72
|
389.8
|
1006
|
Limerick
|
15
|
38
|
379.7
|
740
|
Kildare
|
60
|
45
|
366.3
|
815
|
Longford
|
8
|
6
|
359.7
|
147
|
Cavan
|
11
|
13
|
354.4
|
270
|
Cork
|
65
|
93
|
338.8
|
1839
|
Sligo
|
17
|
14
|
328.1
|
215
|
Tipperary
|
16
|
27
|
310.9
|
496
|
Laois
|
6
|
16
|
308.2
|
261
|
Wicklow
|
30
|
22
|
307.5
|
438
|
Westmeath
|
19
|
12
|
276
|
245
|
Clare
|
10
|
12
|
235.7
|
280
|
Kilkenny
|
12
|
10
|
200.5
|
199
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
4
|
190.4
|
61
|
Kerry
|
18
|
15
|
188.2
|
278
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
6
|
167.3
|
108
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 174.7
- 5-day moving average is 1,121