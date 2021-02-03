American Country

94 Deaths & 1,013 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

: 03/02/2021 - 18:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
health_protection_surveillance_centre_logo.png

There has been a further 94 Covid-19 deaths and 1,013 new cases.of whom 60 are in Co. Kildare.

1,334 patients with the disease are currently in hospital and 203 in ICUs.

The 14 incidence rate is now 424 cases per 100,000 people.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 02Feb2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 02Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 02Feb2021)

Ireland

1,013

1,121

424.1

20,197

Monaghan

20

24

894.3

549

Louth

48

41

647.9

835

Waterford

44

43

642.1

746

Carlow

15

18

586.7

334

Wexford

43

49

555.7

832

Dublin

337

419

524.4

7065

Offaly

25

17

463.1

361

Mayo

20

30

456.7

596

Meath

46

41

436.3

851

Donegal

27

32

395.7

630

Galway

96

72

389.8

1006

Limerick

15

38

379.7

740

Kildare

60

45

366.3

815

Longford

8

6

359.7

147

Cavan

11

13

354.4

270

Cork

65

93

338.8

1839

Sligo

17

14

328.1

215

Tipperary

16

27

310.9

496

Laois

6

16

308.2

261

Wicklow

30

22

307.5

438

Westmeath

19

12

276

245

Clare

10

12

235.7

280

Kilkenny

12

10

200.5

199

Leitrim

<5

4

190.4

61

Kerry

18

15

188.2

278

Roscommon

<5

6

167.3

108

 

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence is 174.7
  • 5-day moving average is 1,121

