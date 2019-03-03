Motion To Maynooth Municipal District Enquires About A Skatepark For The Maynooth And Kilcock Area.

Maynooth Municipal District has responded to a question about the possibility of the construction of a skate park for the town, saying it would be too 'premature' to request funding for the project.

Councillor Tim Durkan asked the council about the possibility of "funding applications be made for a skate park in Maynooth and Kilcock for young children under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and appropriate sites identified in both towns through a public consultation process?".

In their Agenda Report, the council said that while "additional sport and recreation facilities in both Maynooth and Kilcock, an application to the Urban and Rural Development Fund (URDF) or the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) in respect of a skate park in either location would be premature at this time given that any application submitted requires demonstrable matching private sector investment in regeneration and development within the town".

It then went on to say that while a skate park was not seen a as a priority during recent Maynooth and Kilcock 'Health Checks', the council would possibly review the allocation of funding "as part of the development of a design for the Harbour Field in Maynooth, should the people of Maynooth desire it, a skate park may be included in the design".

Stock Image.