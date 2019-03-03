Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Motion To Maynooth Municipal District Enquires About A Skatepark For The Maynooth And Kilcock Area.

: 03/03/2019 - 12:41
Author: Simon Doyle
maynooth_town_centre.jpg

Maynooth Municipal District has responded to a question about the possibility of the construction of a skate park for the town, saying it would be too 'premature' to request funding for the project.

Councillor Tim Durkan asked the council about the possibility of "funding applications be made for a skate park in Maynooth and Kilcock for young children under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and appropriate sites identified in both towns through a public consultation process?".

In their Agenda Report, the council said that while "additional sport and recreation facilities in both Maynooth and Kilcock, an application to the Urban and Rural Development Fund (URDF) or the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) in respect of a skate park in either location would be premature at this time given that any application submitted requires demonstrable matching private sector investment in regeneration and development within the town".

It then went on to say that while a skate park was not seen a as a priority during recent Maynooth and Kilcock 'Health Checks', the council would possibly review the allocation of funding "as part of the development of a design for the Harbour Field in Maynooth, should the people of Maynooth desire it, a skate park may be included in the design".

 

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!