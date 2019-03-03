Minister For Defence Responds To Question On Management Plan For The Curragh Plains.

Minister For Defence Paul Kehoe has said that his department was working with Kildare County Council to collaborate on "addressing issues and identifying opportunities" for the management of the Curragh Plains.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon submitted a question to the minister this week, requesting an update on the progress the department had made in liaison with the KCC regarding the overall management plan for the Plains.

Minister Kehoe said that following discussions with the KCC, it was recommended that " a multidisciplinary consultancy team should be appointed to examine current and future challenges arising for the area", including its conservation and developmental potential of the area as a high value visitor and cultural amenity attraction".

Mr Kehoe also went on to say that any considerations would ensure the "prime importance placed on the use of the area by the Irish Defence Forces and of the needs of the centrally located Defence Forces Training Centre" and that his department would report back to him following further deliberations with Kildare County Council.

