Lucky Ticket Holder Sccops Up €2.5 Million in Bumper Lotto Weekend.

A lucky Lotto player has become a millionaire this morning, after a ticket worth almost €2.5million euro was sold in Co. Louth.

The National Lottery is appealing to players to check their tickets to see if they have landed the second Lotto jackpot in the last seven days.

The lucky shop that sold last night's golden ticket is Maddens Centra in Termonfeckin.

The winning numbers are 1, 3, 7, 27, 31, 44 and bonus number 19.

Last night's win rounds off a bumper weekend which saw an online player win €1 million on yesterday's Daily Millions Draw and another player from Co. Louth winning €500,000 on Friday's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The Lotto wins comes just days after The Naul Family Syndicate from North Dublin claimed a cheque for an extraordinary €175.4 million on the EuroMillions jackpot, the highest National Lottery win in its history.

Stock Image.