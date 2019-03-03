Classic Hits Sunday

Shane Ross Provides Update On Athy Southern Distributor Road Funding.

: 03/03/2019 - 18:01
Author: Simon Doyle
Shane Ross has supplied information on funding towards the Athy Southern Distributor Road, but says any progress made on the road is solely down to the Kildare County Council.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport was responded to a written question submitted this week by Sinn Fein TD Áengus Ó Snodaigh, on the funding and progress made on the road.

Mr Ross said that €6.72 million had been provided to the KCC for the Athy Scheme, including €3 million in 2019.

However, Mr Ross said the project, which is a part of Project Ireland 2040, is the responsibility of KCC and that funding towards the project "is subject to the profile of annual capital allocations available to the Department".

 

