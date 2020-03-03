Kildare Focus

Listen: Kildare Mother With 50 Mile School Round Trip Calls For More SNA Supports.

: 03/03/2020 - 12:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_chairs.jpeg

A Kildare mother whose son travels 25 miles a day to school, and is now on short hours, is calling for more Special Needs Assistants in schools.

Thomas is 13 and lives with Autism and a moderate intellectual disability.

He has been in special schools for his entire scholastic career.

He was, after a period of suspension, expelled from school last year, arising from behavioural matters.

Thereafter, he began attending a specialised school for children with Autism, which is 50 mile round trip from his home.

He gets around 2.5 hours of school a day, in a class of 6 pupils with 3 SNAs and teacher

Gráinne McGrath lives in Kilcullen and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

tuesgrainne.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock.

