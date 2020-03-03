Listen: Covid 19 Tops Cabinet Meeting Agenda.

The government's response to the Coronavirus is top of the agenda at today's Cabinet meeting which is underway.

Health Minister Simon Harris is briefing colleagues about the guidelines for mass gatherings which could impact events like St Patrick's Day celebrations.

A special cabinet sub committee is going to be established to oversee the cross-government response to COVID-19 which will be chaired by the Taoiseach.

There is just one confirmed case of the coronavirus in the Republic, a male student at a secondary school in Dublin.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports: