Environmental groups will be protesting in Galway this week against the construction of the proposed N6 City Ring Road.

The 'Get Galway Grooving' demonstration will take place during rush hour at 5:30pm today and Thursday.

A number of groups will be wearing bright coloured clothing, and will skateboard along Quincentenary Bridge.

Seamus Diskin from Extinction Rebellion Galway, says the road isn't a good idea: