11 People Found In Container In Hull In England.

: 03/03/2020 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Eleven people have been found in a container in Hull in England.

Three had to be taken to hospital after the discovery at King George Dock earlier.

No one is thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

