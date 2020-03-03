K Country

Coronavirus Prompts Emergency Cut In US Interest Rates.

: 03/03/2020 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The coronavirus outbreak has led to an emergency cut in interest rates in the United States.

They've been reduced by half a percent - making it cheaper to borrow money.

The country's Federal Reserve says Covid-19 poses evolving risks to economic activity - but it does expect a return to solid growth.

