Water Supply To Parts Of Leixlip, Celbridge & Ardclough Disrupted.

: 03/03/2020 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_taps_flowing_many_pexels.jpeg

Water supply in parts of Leixlip, Celbridge and Ardclough is disrupted today, arising from two separate incidents.

Kildare County Council says a contractor has burst a water main in the Wonderful Barn area.

Irish Water says supply to Rinawade Estate, Celbridge Road, Dublin Road, Leixlip, Ballyoulster, Ballyoulster Park, Elm Hall Nursing Home, Saint Wolstan's Abbey, Celbridge, is affected.

Repairs are underway, and are scheduled for completion around now.

Works continue to restore supply, follow a  "major burst" of a water main there.

Irish Water says they may not be finished until midnight.

It could take up to three hours after that for the system to refill, and normal supply to resume.

 

Stock image: Pexels

