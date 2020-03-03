Listen: Govt. Has Failed On Child & Family Homelessness.

The Children's Rights Alliance says the outgoing government has failed when it comes to child and family homelessness.

156 children were homeless in the Mid East Region, comprised of counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, in January.

In its Annual Report Card, the CRA gave the government a C+ overall when it comes to issues regarding children including health, education and poverty.

Mental Health and the rights of Traveller and Roma children also need improvement after receiving a D.

CEO of the Children's Rights Alliance,Tanya Ward, says action on homelessness needs to happen now;