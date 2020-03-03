K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Govt. Has Failed On Child & Family Homelessness.

: 03/03/2020 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
childrens_rights_alliance.jpg

The Children's Rights Alliance says the outgoing government has failed when it comes to child and family homelessness.

156 children were homeless in the Mid East Region, comprised of counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, in January.

In its Annual Report Card, the CRA gave the government a C+ overall when it comes to issues regarding children including health, education and poverty.

Mental Health and the rights of Traveller and Roma children also need improvement after receiving a D.

CEO of the Children's Rights Alliance,Tanya Ward, says action on homelessness needs to happen now;

tuestanya.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!