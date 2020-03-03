K Country

Gardai Could Submit Jacob File To DPP Within Weeks.

: 03/03/2020 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are, its understood, preparing to submit a file to the DPP on the murder of Newbridge's Deirdre Jacob.

The Irish Examiner reports that this file could be transferred within the next two weeks.

The 18 year old student teachers was last seen in Roseberry, near her home,on the afternoon of July 28th, 1998.

Gardai undertook a review of her case in 2018, and up-graded their investigation to a murder inquiry in August of that year.

In July last year, Gardai made appeals on two points, which are, according to the Irish Examiner, "securing the co-operation of a close associate" of convicted rapist, Larry Murphy and speaking to an anonymous caller who made contact with Newbridge Gardai with information on the day after Deirdre was last seen.

The Irish Examiner reports that Garda file will recommend charges be brought.

On submission to the DPP, it will then decide whether there is sufficient evidence to bring a prosecution.

