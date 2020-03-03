K Country

Listen: Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Have Met The President & The Taoiseach.

03/03/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met the President, the Taoiseach and laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance.

Wiliam and Kate arrived in Ireland this afternoon for a 3 day official visit.

They will attend events in Prosperous tomorrow.

Kacey O'Riordan reports;

03/03/2020. Visit to Ireland - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Pictured HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and HRH Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge at Government Buildings where they met An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD and his partner Matthew Barrett, on their Royal Visit to Ireland. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie/POOL

