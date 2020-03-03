K Country

ICTU Asks Employers To Continue To Pay Staff Self-Isolating Over Covid 19.

: 03/03/2020 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is calling on employers to continue paying staff as normal if they have been medically advised to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

The ICTU says this should apply in cases where an employee self-isolates in accordance with the up-to-date guidance of the HSE.

In a letter sent to IBEC, the union says it believes the normal condition for sick leave should apply in circumstances where an employee contracts COVID-19.

It has requested that the Workplace Relations Commission gives strong consideration to develop a Statutory Code of Practice relating to these matters.

 

