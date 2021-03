Cigarettes worth €20,000 and a sum of cash have been seized in west Dublin.

It happened at a checkpoint on Waterville Road in Blanchardstown on Monday.

A car was seen turning from the checkpoint and after a search the cigarettes and €4,200 in cash was seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene, and has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.