The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Rural TDs Calling On Govt To Reopen Places of Worship For Easter.

: 03/03/2021 - 11:10
Author: Ciara Noble
church_candle_lit.jpeg

Rural TDs are calling on the government to reopen places of worship in time for Easter.

The Rural Independent Group will raise the issue in the Dáil later, claiming Ireland is an "outlier" when compared to other European countries.

Under Level 5 restrictions, places of worship are only open for private prayer and services are held online.

Last month, the Association of Catholic Priests said it would be premature to open churches for Easter.

However, Independent TD, Mattie McGrath, says they should be allowed reopen to limited numbers:

mattie_mcgrath.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!