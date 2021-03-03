The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare Gardaí Continue To Question Man In Connection With €1 Million Invoice Re-Direction Fraud.

: 03/03/2021 - 11:24
Author: Ciara Noble
Kildare Garda are continuing to question a man, detained yesterday in connection with the theft of over one million euro from a Dublin company through invoice re-direction fraud.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the man in his 20s on Tuesday morning.

He's being questioned at Naas Garda Station where he can be held for up to a week.

This is the second arrest as part of Operation Parade.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Lucan last month, and was released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

