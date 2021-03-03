The Eleven To Two Show

13 People Die Following Crash In California.

: 03/03/2021 - 11:26
Author: Eoin Beatty
california_2.jpg

 

Thirteen people have died after a car with 25 people crammed inside crashed in California.

The SUV - meant for up to eight people - hit a lorry near the US-Mexico border.

Most of the people onboard were Mexican, and authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved.

