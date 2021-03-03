The Eleven To Two Show

Search For Missing Man Continues On The River Barrow In Athy.

: 03/03/2021 - 11:38
Author: Ciara Noble
athy_river_barrow_grand_canal_sign_rollingnews.jpg

A multi-agency search operation for a man missing on the River Barrow in Athy enters its fourth day today.

34 year old Declan Reid was kayaking on the river, in the vicinity of Ardreigh Locks, on Sunday afternoon when the vessel capsized.

A passer-by rescued his son.

The Garda Water Unit along with local gardaí, Kildare Fire Service, Kildare Civil Defence and local volunteers searched the area on Sunday, and again on Monday and Tuesday.

They returned this morning, and have resumed the operation.

 

Image: Rolling News

