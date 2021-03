One of Europe's largest e-scooter operators aims to supply 10,000 e-scooters to towns and cities across the country.

Bolt expects to create 130 jobs nationwide, 40 of which would be in Dublin.

The company already operates a taxi-hailing service in Dublin and intends to create a platform, where people can choose between a car or e-scooter.

The projected jobs would cater for the charging, maintenance and distribution of the vehicles.

Image: Pixabay