Britain's Duchess of Cornwall says Prince Philip's condition is "slightly improving" and the UK Royal Family's "keeping their fingers crossed".

Camilla's been speaking about her father-in-law while visiting a vaccination centre in Croydon.

The Duke of Edinburgh's being treated for an infection and tested for a pre-existing heart condition in central London.

The 99-year-old's expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of this week.