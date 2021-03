Parents spending thousands on eating disorder treatment for their children are pleading with the HSE to properly fund services.

A survey of 100 parents and carers found a quarter had spent €5,000, or more, on therapies.

While the HSE launched a plan to improve treatment in 2018, it has been consistently underfunded since.

Sheila Naughton spoke with Ciara Noble on 'Kildare Focus', about her parents experience dropping her off at a mental health facility:

Listen To Sheila's full interview below: