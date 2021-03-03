K Country

Naas Gardaí Arrest Driver With Bench Warrant For Arrest.

: 03/03/2021 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Noble
Patrolling Gardaí from Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a disqualified learner driver on the M9 today.
 
The driver had a bench warrant for their arrest.
 
Gardaí on the scene arrested the individual, with proceedings to follow.
 
 
Image: Twitter - Garda Traffic

