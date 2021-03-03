K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC To Receive Over €3m For Housing Adaption Grants.

: 03/03/2021 - 16:45
Author: Ciara Noble
housing.jpg

Kildare County Council will receive funding of €3,162,288, for Housing Adaption Grants.

The funding is to provide home adaptations for older people and those living with disability and mobility issues.

Minister for State, Kildare South TD Martin Heydon commented on the announcement, saying "the grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority."

Funding, of up to €30,000 is available, to aid those living with a disability in carrying out works required to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Grant application forms can be accessed from the council's website, here.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!