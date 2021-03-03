KCC To Receive Over €3m For Housing Adaption Grants.

Kildare County Council will receive funding of €3,162,288, for Housing Adaption Grants.

The funding is to provide home adaptations for older people and those living with disability and mobility issues.

Minister for State, Kildare South TD Martin Heydon commented on the announcement, saying "the grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority."

Funding, of up to €30,000 is available, to aid those living with a disability in carrying out works required to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Grant application forms can be accessed from the council's website, here.