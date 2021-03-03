566 New Cases Of Covid-19 & 25 Deaths Related To Virus Notified This Evening.

566 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

The median age of those diagnosed is 34 years.

25 new deaths related to the virus were also notified.

233 cases were recorded in Co. Dublin.

Co. Kildare had the day's second highest rate, at 37 cases, followed by Co. Meath with 30, Co. Donegal with 25, 24 notified in Co. Westmeath & the remaining 217 across the other 21 counties.

The national 14 day Covid-19 incidence rate is 199.4 cases, per 100,000 people.

Since testing began, 221,189 cases have been recorded in the Republic.

Nationally, there have been 4,357 virus-related deaths.

Image: Pixabay