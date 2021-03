As of 28th February, 439,782 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.

297,899 people have received their first vaccination dose, with 141,883 people receiving a second.

Worldwide, more than 249 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

Our closest neighbours in Britain, have administered over 20 million vaccines - data as of 2nd March..

20,703,615 in the UK have received the first vaccine, with 895,412 receiving a second.

