Councillor Calls On Naas MD Members To Recommend Development Of Pedestrian Routes Throughout The Town.

An Independent councillor will call on members of Naas Municipal District to support the development of new pedestrian routes links, throughout the town.

Cllr. Seamie Moore is calling for links with established walking routes, like The Lakes Area, to be exclusively used by pedestrians.

Cllr. Moore believes this will enable people living with disabilities & those medical vulnerabilities to be secure in the knowledge of their safety, when using these amenities.

The motion will be debated at Tuesday's meeting of Naas Municipal District.