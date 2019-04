Water supply will be out in parts of Newbridge for a time today.

Irish Water will be conducting works affecting Kilbelin Abbey, Belmont Green, Walshestown Abbey, Walshestown Meadows and Athgarvan Road.

The project begins at 9 O'clock, and is scheduled for completion at 1pm.

Irish Water notes, however, that it could take up to three hours thereafter for the system to refill.