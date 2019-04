Today is the final day for submissions on the Draft County Kildare Heritage Plan.

The plan, on adoption, will run until 2025.

It, according to Kildare County Council, aims "“To recognise by all, the value and opportunity of Kildare’s unique heritage resource and to manage, conserve and protect it, in partnership for present and future generations”.

Public information seminars were held on the plan, in Newbridge, Athy and Celbridge.

The deadline for submissions is 5 O'clock this evening.