Two Teenagers Arrested In Connection With Kerry Aggravated Burglary.

Two teenagers have been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Co Kerry at the weekend.

Two males, allegedly armed with hammers, entered a house in the Dromin area of Listowel at around half twelve on Sunday morning.

Two men in their 20s and 30s, who were in the house at the time, were assaulted.

The house was also damaged along with a car which was parked outside.

Gardai, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, arrested two male teenagers in Listowel this afternoon as part of their investigation.