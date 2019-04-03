K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Teenagers Arrested In Connection With Kerry Aggravated Burglary.

: 04/03/2019 - 15:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_kerry.jpg

Two teenagers have been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Co Kerry at the weekend.

Two males, allegedly armed with hammers, entered a house in the Dromin area of Listowel at around half twelve on Sunday morning.

Two men in their 20s and 30s, who were in the house at the time, were assaulted.

The house was also damaged along with a car which was parked outside.

Gardai, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, arrested two male teenagers in Listowel this afternoon as part of their investigation.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!