National Oral Health Policy Up-Dated For The 1st Time In 25 Years.

The national oral health policy is being updated for the first time in 25 years.

Children will now have access to a dentist from birth rather than having to wait until they are in 2nd class at school.

Its estimated the new 'Smile agus Sláinte' plan will cost 80 million euro and take 8 years to implement.

The Health Minister says feedback from dental practitioners has been positive.

But President of the Irish Dental Association Dr Kieran O'Connor says they were never consulted about the plan.

