Irish Firms Urged To Use Brexit Extension Period To Make Plans.

Irish businesses are being urged to use the Brexit extension period to prepare as much as possible for the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

Last night, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will ask the EU for a further extension to the Brexit process.

The Government says a no deal scenario is still likely and poses a significant risk for the Irish economy.

Finance Minister Pachal Donohue says Irish businesses need to make the most of the weeks ahead to get Brexit-ready:

Stock image: Pixabay