K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Irish Firms Urged To Use Brexit Extension Period To Make Plans.

: 04/03/2019 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
brexit_pixabay.jpg

Irish businesses are being urged to use the Brexit extension period to prepare as much as possible for the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

Last night, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will ask the EU for a further extension to the Brexit process.

The Government says a no deal scenario is still likely and poses a significant risk for the Irish economy.

Finance Minister Pachal Donohue says Irish businesses need to make the most of the weeks ahead to get Brexit-ready:

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!