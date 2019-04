The organisers of the Oscars have been told they could be violating anti-trust law if it attempts to exclude Netflix from the Oscars.

A letter from the US Department of Justice suggests that changes to Oscar eligibility rules could "suppress competition."

Netflix's production 'Roma' won three Oscars at this year's Academy Awards.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg says that Netflix films should be considered as made for TV productions, and thus should be included in the annual Emmy Awards.