The Health Minister says there's a lot of revisionism going on around what happened with Cervical Check.

It's after the former director of the programme Grainne Flannelly said she had warned it was a bad decision to offer free smear tests, out of cycle.

It's led to a serious delay in results being given to women - and a waiting list of almost 80,000.

Minister Simon Harris says he never received any advice to the contrary when making the decision to allow free repeats: