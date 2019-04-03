K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Kildare Dog Goes On Solo Train Journey: Irish Rail Seeks Owner.

: 04/03/2019 - 16:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Irish Rail is trying to reunite a dog with its owner after it boarded a train in Co Kildare.

The dog got on the commuter train at Sallins this morning and travelled on its own to Heuston Station.

It's currently being cared for at Heuston while staff try to track down its owners.

