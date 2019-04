The Taoiseach says there's a "general sense" among EU leaders that they will grant a further delay to Brexit.

But Leo Varadkar's warning they don't want it to be a licence for indecision.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May's holding talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - hoping to arrive at a plan that'll win over MPs.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker says parliament has until next Friday to come to an agreement.