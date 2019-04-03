ETBI Issues Strongly Worded Statement On Letters Issued To Parents Of Catholic School Children.

Education and Training Boards Ireland, which is headquartered in Kildare, has issued a strongly worded statement, refuting "many of the claims made in letters recently issued to parents in Catholic schools in an area being considered for reconfiguration."

Two Dublin Catholic primary schools warned parents that if they vote for a change of patronage, the school will not be able to mark Christmas, Easter or St. Patrick's Day.

One of the eight Catholic primary schools in the Portmarnock-Malahide-Kinsealy area is to transfer to a non-denominational model.

ETBI says "Many of the claims made in these letters are simply inaccurate. Parents and possibly staff have been misled about what it would mean to become a multidenominational school."

The statement, in full:

"Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) strongly refute many of the claims made in letters recently issued to parents in Catholic schools in an area being considered for reconfiguration.

Nessa White, General Secretary of ETBI stated "Many of the claims made in these letters are simply inaccurate. Parents and possibly staff have been misled about what it would mean to become a multidenominational school." She added that "From our perspective in Community National Schools, it is important to distinguish between a 'multidenominational' and a 'non-denominational' school.

In a 'non-denominational school', the religious or belief identity of the child is not recognised, and Religious Education is not provided. However, in a Community National School, the religious/belief identity of all children is recognised equally, and Multidenominational Religious Education is part of the curriculum. Celebrations in the school also echo those celebrated by all children in the school.

It also appears that in some schools, staff may have been told that a change in patronage could have negative consequences on the terms and conditions of their employment. To be clear, if the school was to change to a Community National School, the local Education and Training Board(ETB) would become the patron. The teachers' and SNA's terms and conditions remain the same as before. The employer would change from the current Board of Management to the ETB.

The information given to the school community does not outline the many other advantages to the school of having the ETB as the patron. ETBs provide educational and governance and many other supports to principals and Boards of Management.

Another major advantage to the school community is that the school ethos caters equally to children of all faiths and beliefs. All children are treated equally in all aspects of the school day in a Community National School. Our schools are in both urban and rural areas and attract many Catholic parents who although Catholic would like a progressive, multidenominational education for their children. In our schools the local parish facilitates the preparation of children for the sacraments. I cannot envisage a day where a child would be unable to make their First Holy Communion or Confirmation due to a transfer of patronage. All our schools have worked collaboratively with their local parish to ensure that parents who want their children to receive the sacraments do so. Parishes have worked in a remarkable way in taking up this responsibility and have supported the Catholic parents in our schools to ensure that their children are adequately prepared for the sacraments."