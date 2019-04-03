CSO: Average Disposable Income In Kildare Is €21,850.

The average disposable income in Kildare is €21,850.

That's according to Central Statistics Office data, released today.

Kildare's disposable income is €3,000 a year above the national average.

That's exceede by people in the Dublin region, who enjoyed an average disposable income of over 24 thousand euro in 2016 - that's just over 18 percent higher than the national average.

The only other counties to exceed the national average of € 20,638 euro were Limerick and Wicklow

The border region had the lowest amount of disposable income at € 17,370.

Stock image: Pixabay