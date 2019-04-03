CSO: Average Disposable Income In Kildare Is €21,850.

The average disposable income in Kildare is €21,850.
That's according to Central Statistics Office data, released today.
Kildare's disposable income is €3,000 a year above the national average.
That's exceede by people in the Dublin region, who enjoyed an average disposable income of over 24 thousand euro in 2016 - that's just over 18 percent higher than the national average.
The only other counties to exceed the national average of € 20,638 euro were Limerick and Wicklow
The border region had the lowest amount of disposable income at € 17,370.
