CSO: Average Disposable Income In Kildare Is €21,850.

: 04/03/2019 - 17:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The average disposable income in Kildare is €21,850.

That's according to Central Statistics Office data, released today.

Kildare's disposable income is €3,000 a year above the national average.

That's exceede by people in the Dublin region, who  enjoyed an average disposable income of over 24 thousand euro in 2016 - that's just over 18 percent higher than the national average.

The only other counties to exceed the national average of € 20,638 euro were Limerick  and Wicklow

The border region had the lowest amount of disposable income at € 17,370.

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

 

 

