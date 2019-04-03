The Night Shift

Listen: Sport Ireland CEO Criticised FAI For Failing To Clarity Delaney Loan.

Sport Ireland has criticised the FAI for again refusing to give details of the €100,000 loan given to it by former CEO John Delaney.

John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland, is appearing before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Sport, on which sits Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy,  to discuss State funding given to the FAI.

He revealed he received a hand-delivered letter from the President of the FAI this morning, responding to his questions about the bridging loan provided by Mr. Delaney in 2017.

In the letter, the FAI says it will provide more details once a review of issues of concern is completed.

But John Treacy says that's not good enough:

