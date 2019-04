There are fears University Hospital Limerick will soon see more than 100 patients at a time waiting on trolleys.

Today 81 people were waiting on beds - the highest ever daily figure recorded in any Irish hospital.

Some patients have been waiting up to 4 days on trolleys while doctors and nurses were forced to engage over their private matters in wards.

Mary Fogarty of the INMO says action has to be taken immediately to tackle the issue:

