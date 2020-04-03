Kildare TD Partners With Parlimentarians, Globally, To Tackle Fake News During Covid-19 Crisis.

A Kildare TD has partnered with parliamentarians across the world to tackle fake news during COVID-19 crisis

‘Infotagion’ is a fact-checking website.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is a member of the International Grand Committee on Disinformation and 'Fake News, which has launched the website.

He says it " which encourages users to interrogate the information they are receiving about COVID-19."

The site will also allow allows members of the public to post screenshots of coronavirus-related information they have received online.

A team checks what users submit against official sources and give traffic light answers on whether it is true or false.