Kildare TD Partners With Parlimentarians, Globally, To Tackle Fake News During Covid-19 Crisis.

: 04/03/2020 - 07:59
Author: Eoin Beatty
james_lawless_candidate_image.jpg

 

A Kildare TD has partnered with parliamentarians across the world  to tackle fake news during COVID-19 crisis

‘Infotagion’ is a fact-checking website.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is a member of the International Grand Committee on Disinformation and 'Fake News, which has launched the website.

He says it " which encourages users to interrogate the information they are receiving about COVID-19."

The site will also allow allows members of the public to post screenshots of coronavirus-related information they have received online.

A team checks what users submit against official sources and give traffic light answers on whether it is true or false.

 

 

