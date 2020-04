A consultant is being sought for the development of an economic plan for the Barrow Blueway in Kildare.

County Kildare LEADER Partnership has tendered the contract.

It involves the undertaking of a study and evaluation of the actions necessary to stimulate the economic development of the Barrow Blueway and to produce a report and action plan for stakeholders

The Blueway will run from Lowtown in Roberstown to Athy.

The deadline for submission of tenders is April 24th.

Photo: RollingNews