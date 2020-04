Mark Wall has been elected to Seanad Éireann.

The Labour Councillor for the Athy MD was elected on the Industrial and Commercial Panel around midnight, last night.

He joins his Labour colleagues Annie Hoey, Marie Sherlock and Ivana Bacik in the Seanad.

As he is a sitting Kildare County Councillor, he will have to vacate his seat on KCC.

Labour will, in due course, select a councillor to be co-opted in to his seat.